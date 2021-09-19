Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu at the opposition political party joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Home Affairs Jack Mwiimbu has ordered that there will no longer be roadblocks mounted for the sole purpose of syphoning money from motorists when police officers are broke.

Speaking in Monze, Sunday, Mwiimbu said only designated security check points would exist on the roads.

“We have agreed with the police command that there shall be no police road blocks anywhere, those are the instructions that have been given. What is going to happen and what will obtain is only we are only going to have security checkpoints and the security checkpoints as established and the police themselves know. There will be no longer roadblocks where our officers, when they have no money, want to establish roadblocks to make money. That is no more,” said Mwiimbu.