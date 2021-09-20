Patriotic Front (PF) chairperson for legal affairs Brian Mundubile during an interview with News Diggers! at his office in Lusaka on April 12, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LEADER of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile says political parties must begin to adjust their manifestos into realistic policies so that they do not struggle to implement promises like the UPND government. And Lupososhi PF member of parliament Emmanuel Musonda says it’s the will of God that UPND will only rule for five years, especially that they have failed to fulfill their electoral promises. But Namwala UPND member of parliament Herbert Mapani says PF should realise that UPND needs time to fix everything which the former ruling party messed...