President Hakainde Hichilema at the official opening of the induction meeting of Minister and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says his new dawn government will ensure that teachers get the necessary support towards achieving their goals. In a statement shared on his Facebook page in celebration of the World Teacher’s Day, Tuesday, President Hichilema said teachers played a vital role in the development of the country. “As we celebrate the Teachers’ Day today, let’s remember the critical role this age-old profession continues in shaping humanity, changing destinies and improving lives for millions of people around the world through commerce, science and great innovations. As a matter...