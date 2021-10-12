THE Auditor General’s Report on accounts of the Republic for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, has revealed that amounts totalling K211,200 was irregularly paid to 25 officers from the Ministry of Mines as sitting allowances for the Mining Licensing Committee meetings. The Report stated that the payment was irregular because the said officers did not have appointment letters. “Section 6 of the Mining and Minerals Act No. 11 of 2015 provides for the creation of a Mining Licensing Committee whose members are appointed by the Minister. During the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.