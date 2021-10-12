Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe at the induction meeting of Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says government’s position on Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa’s proposal to advertise the Chief Justice position was from an informed point of view. Recently, Haimbe said advertising the position of the Chief justice had no constitutional backing and that there was need of an amendment to facilitate for that in response to a suggestion from constitutional lawyer John Sangwa. But Constitutional and International Human Rights Lawyer Professor Cephas Lumina argued that there was no need for a constitution amendment to advertise the Chief Justice position as the...