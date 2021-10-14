POLICE in Matero have arrested recently-pardoned murder convict Keith Mukata’s wife Maricoh Hoare for allegedly assaulting her security guard. In a statement, Thursday, spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Hoare, 40, had since been released on Police bond and was expected to appear in court soon. “Matero Police on 11th October, 2021 at 16:00 hours recorded a warn and caution statement on female Maricoh Rolsin Hoare Mukata aged 40 years of Kasupe. This was in connection to a report of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (OABH) which was reported at Bob Brooms...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.