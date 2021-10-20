IN this leaked audio, immediate past Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) acting Director General Rosemary Khuzwayo is heard directing investigators to arrest former Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya even if they had not conducted an investigation to establish evidence, saying some arrests and prosecutions need to be made in order to stop the public from making noice. The recording which appears to have been done during a meeting with directors, investigators and prosectors also exposes Khuzwayo saying that she deliberately did not seek legal opinion before ordering the arrest so that information...



