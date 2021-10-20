PF vice-president Given Lubinda has charged that there was a systematic attack to end his life by suspected UPND cadres in Petauke district. And Kaumbwe PF aspiring candidate Aaron Mwanza says he is in hiding because there is a plot to kill him. Meanwhile, UPND chairman for elections Gary Nkombo has urged the police to get to the bottom of the matter and bring the culprits to account. On Monday, Lubinda and Mwanza were attacked by unknown people after featuring on PASME radio in Petauke. In an interview, Lubinda said...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.