Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FIRST Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Attractor Chisangano has directed Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu to render a ministerial statement on cases of political violence in the country. This followed a point of order raised by leader of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile on Thursday, on the escalating levels of violence. “I rise on an urgent matter of public importance. The matter on which I rise, Madam Speaker, relates to the escalating levels of violence in the country. The citizens are worried, Madam Speaker,...