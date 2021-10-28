UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says President Hakainde Hichilema will not depart from his election promise by handing out jobs on the basis of political affiliation. And Mweetwa says some members of parliament who are speaking loudly to show relevance but plundered public resources will soon cry and seek clemency. During a media briefing, Wednesday, Mweetwa said supporters should not be seen to be the ones throwing mud at the leadership because they would be viewed as unauthentic UPND members. “We have seen on social media where our supporters [are] saying...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.