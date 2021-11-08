THE Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday chased away Ministry of Tourism Permanent Secretary Patrick Lungu and his team after they failed to present some verified reports from the Auditor General, as required. The committee revealed that the Ministry of Tourism was told to submit a verified response report in April but the Office of the Auditor General only received the report in September on the deadline day, after 17:00 hours. And in his defense, Lungu apologised for the delayed presentation of the report, stating that some of the Ministry...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.