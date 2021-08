MANY a time we find ourselves asking questions about the manner in which our country is being governed. This is the primary role of the media in any country, including where there is no freedom of speech, and we do this on behalf of the people of Zambia. When the people do not like the questions we are asking, they do not hesitate to give us that feedback. But when they do like what we ask, it is our duty to demand answers. Those who are entrusted with the power...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.