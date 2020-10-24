POLICE in Muchinga District have officially arrested and charged Sesheke UPND member of parliament Romeo Kang’ombe for two counts of abduction and assault. Central Province Police Commissioner Noel Njase, who confirmed the development to News Diggers! explained that Kang’ombe faced two counts of abduction and another two counts of assault on police, contrary to C/sec 250 (b) and C/sec 253, respectively, of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia. “Hon Kang’ombe has been officially charged and arrested jointly with others unknown for the two counts of assault...



