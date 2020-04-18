Home / Breaking News / Zambia records 5 new cases of COVID-19

Zambia records 5 new cases of COVID-19

By on 18 Apr 2020

Dr Chitalu Chilufya

HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia has recorded 5 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, all from Kafue.

At a media briefing, Dr Chilufya said the new cases include an eight-year-old girl.

Meanwhile, he said three people had recovered and were discharged from isolation facilities.

The cumulative total is now 57 while the death toll remains 2.

Full story later.

Related Items

Comment on article

Comment on article:

  Subscribe  
Notify of

[search_popup]

Send this to a friend