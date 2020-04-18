Zambia records 5 new cases of COVID-19

HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia has recorded 5 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, all from Kafue.
At a media briefing, Dr Chilufya said the new cases include an eight-year-old girl.
Meanwhile, he said three people had recovered and were discharged from isolation facilities.
The cumulative total is now 57 while the death toll remains 2.
Full story later.
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
