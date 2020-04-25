Zambia records zero COVID-19 cases, discharges 5

HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia has not recorded any new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours while five people have been discharged after recovering.

And Dr Chilufya says President Edgar Lungu’s directive for churches to reopen was not an open ended one, as they will have to acquire certification before they can do so.

At his daily update briefing today, Dr Chitalu said out of 226 tests conducted, zero were positive.

And Dr Chilufya encouraged churches which felt they could not congregate whilst complying with set out precautions to join some church mother bodies in being magnanimous enough to state so.

Zambia’s cumulative total remains 84.

