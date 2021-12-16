The Energy Regulation Board has increased the retail fuel pump prices by K3.54 for petrol and K4.56 for diesel. Petrol has been adjusted from K17.62 to K21.16 while Diesel has been adjusted from K15.59 to K20.15. Low Sulphur gas has been adjusted from K17.82 to K22.29. ERB board chairman Reynolds Bowa told the media that the new prices are effective midnight, today, December 16…. To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.Log In Subscribe...



