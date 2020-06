Business Opposition alliance chairperson Charles Milupi addresses the media at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on January 22, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ALLIANCE for Democracy and Development (ADD) president Charles Milupi says the move by Zesco to sign a long term power supply agreement with Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM was done out of vindictiveness and only meant to supply free power to the mine. In an interview, Milupi noted that it doesn’t make business sense for...