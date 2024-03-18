THE Ministry of Finance and National Planning has disclosed that the World Bank has approved US$100 million grant for phase 1 of the Zambia National Energy Advancement and Transformation. The Ministry says the provision of funds under phase 1 is a clear demonstration of the confidence that the World Bank has in the country’s home-grown strategic reforms and the recently strengthened public financial governance credentials. According to a statement issued by the Finance Ministry, Sunday, the grant is the World Bank’s first energy project in Zambia since 2018. “We are pleased with the announcement by the World Bank that an immediate disbursement of US$100 million GRANT for phase 1 of the Zambia National Energy Advancement and Transformation (NEAT) Programme for...



