UPND National Chairman Collins Maoma says it’s unfair for PAC president Andyford Banda to suggest that Zambia’s economy is on the brink of collapse due to poor governance under the current administration. Recently, Banda warned that Zambia’s economy was on the brink of collapse due to poor governance under the UPND administration. Reacting to Banda’s statement in an interview, Monday, Maoma said Zambia’s economy would have been worse if the people of Zambia did not vote for UPND. “As for UPND it’s running a transparent government where everything that is happening people are able to be told and they know so to suggest that we are running an economy that is almost crushing I think it’s just unfair. Very unfair...



