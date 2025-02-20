ECONOMIST Noel Nkoma says the Central Bank is neglecting its role of supervising financial lending institutions, hence the reason some of them are getting themselves in an insolvent position. On Monday, the Bank of Zambia announced that it had taken possession of Ecsponent Financial Services Limited, trading as MyBucks Zambia, due to insolvency. Bank of Zambia Communications Assistant Director Besnat Mwanza said the Bank’s Board of Directors passed a resolution to take possession of MyBucks to safeguard the interests of depositors, and other creditors, as well as prevent disorderly exit of the institution. In 2023, the Central Bank equally took over possession of Betternow Finance Company also due to insolvency. Commenting on the recent development, Nkoma said it was the...



