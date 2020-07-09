LUSAKA Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale has dismissed an application by NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili to have the matter where he is charged with defamation of the President referred to the High Court for constitutional reference. Magistrate Mwale dismissed the application on grounds that it lacked merit. In this matter, it is alleged that between August 26 and 27, last year in Lusaka, Kambwili, with intent to bring the name of the President into hatred, ridicule or contempt, published an insulting matter by word of mouth saying, “Noti ishi imbwa...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.