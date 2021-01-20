LUSAKA lawyer Joseph Chirwa has filed a complaint in the Subordinate Court against former Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya, permanent secretary Kakulubelwa Mulalelo and Honeybee Pharmacy among others over the procurement and supply of defective products to the Ministry. Also accused are Ministry of Health procurement officer Wilson Lungu, ZAMRA director of laboratory services Bonaventure Chilinde, Zakir Husen Motala, Chomba Kaoma, Imran Lunat and Abdurrauf Abdurrahim Motala, of Honeybee Pharmacy. In the first count, Dr Chilufya, Mulalelo and Lungu are charged with wilful failure to comply with the law...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.