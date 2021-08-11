FORMER Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Mutembo Nchito has petitioned the Lusaka High Court seeking a declaration that the conduct of the tribunal which was set up against him contravenes the Constitution, making its findings null and void. Nchito, who has cited the Attorney General as the respondent in the matter, is also praying that he should be compensated for his unconstitutional and unjust removal from a constitutionally protected office (DPP), which compensation should be at the very least include all emoluments and prerequisites of his office, which office he...



