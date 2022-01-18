Former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda speaks to journalists shortly after arriving at Lusaka Magistrates' Court on November 3, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has heard how an investigator from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) was allegedly called an idiot and ch*ka*a by former special assistant to the president for press and public relations Amos Chanda and his relatives during a search. This is a case in which Chanda, his wife Mable and her sister Ruth are charged with use of insulting language and another count of obstruction. When the matter came up before Chief Resident Magistrate Dominic Makalachi, Monday, Swithen Lusaka, 35, an investigation officer from ACC narrated what happened…...