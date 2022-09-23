THE Court of Appeal has ruled that it will on October 20, proceed to hear the case in which the State is seeking to challenge the High Court’s decision to interpret the Constitution in Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji’s case instead of referring it to the Constitutional Court. The court has further confirmed the ex-parte order granted to the Attorney General, staying the matter before the Lusaka High Court in which Malanji and Lusambo are seeking an order that ECZ should hold fresh nominations for Kwacha and Kabushi constituencies. When the matter came up before Court of Appeal judges Justin Chashi, Kelvin Muzenga and Mwiinde Siavwapa, Solicitor General Marshal Muchende submitted that the High Court erred in taking up powers…...



