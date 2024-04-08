Defence lawyer Emmanuel Kaluba cross-examines former lands minister Jean Kapata. Kaluba: So, you will agree with me that trade of Mukula continued even though there was a ban? Jean Kapata: Before the ban was done, as Cabinet we allowed the people that had licences to finish off with their licences but we were not issuing new licences. That’s where the control was. Kaluba: So now, honourable your response opens up two important issues that we need to deal with. So, let’s deal with the first one. Is it your position that the SI you passed allowed the ones with licences to continue trading until the licences expired? Jean Kapata: My Lady, I am not a lawyer, I think I can’t...



