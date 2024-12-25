THE Economic and Financial Crimes Court (EFCC) has declined to grant former president Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Chiyeso, a stay of execution of it’s judgement to forfeit her three flats, a high cost house and chicken runs to the State for being tainted. EFCC High Court Division Judges; Anna Malata-Ononuju, Ian Mabbolobbolo and Vincent Siloka said in their ruling delivered on December 20, 2024 that Chiyeso had not disclosed any exceptional circumstances to show why it was necessary to stay the execution of the judgement. The court, however, awarded Chiyeso costs to be taxed in default of agreement. In this case, Director of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri had asked the court to forfeit Property no. L/9390/M belonging to Chiyeso to the...



