Lawyers Mutembo Nchito SC and Chisuwo Hamwela (r) leaving the Lusaka High Court shortly after an inter-parte hearing of an interim injunction granted to the Chinese Chamber of Commerce restraining News Diggers from airing an investigative documentary - Picture by Taonga Tembo

THE Lusaka High Court yesterday denied the Chinese Chamber of Commerce leave to amend their documents, opting instead to proceed with hearing their injunction application aimed at restraining News Diggers from airing its investigative documentary on Chinese investments. High Court Judge Elita Mwikisa has reserved her ruling on the injunction application to July 18, after News Diggers urged the court to discharge the injunction, arguing that the public deserves to know which Chinese investments are good or bad. The Chinese Chamber of Commerce had sought to amend their statement of claim and file an additional affidavit in support of the injunction application. Earlier in May, the Lusaka High Court granted an ex-parte order to the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in...