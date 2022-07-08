The Africa Women Cup of Nations is currently taking place in Morocco. This year’s tournament sees 12 countries competing in Africa’s biggest women’s football competition. The 12 teams competing in the tournament was split into three groups of four teams per group. The competition kicked off last Saturday when host nation Morocco beat Burkina Faso in their first match in Group A. Zambia is in Group B alongside Togo, Cameroon and Tunisia and Zambia is currently on the top the group B leading the group with one point, having drawn their first match against Cameroon and winning their match against Tunisia. The Copper Queens are playing their final group stage match against Togo on Saturday evening and a draw or a win will be enough to send them through to the quarter finals taking place Wednesday and Thursday next week. You can make you selection on any of these Africa Women Cup of Nation matches taking place later during the course of July with betway sports betting. The odds on these matches will be made available closer to the scheduled matches.

The long awaited FIFA football world cup is almost here with only a few months to go before the kickoff. This will be the first time in the history of the tournament that it will take place during the winter months in Europe, this is due to the extreme heat of the summer in the host nation Qatar. The kick off of the tournament is on the 21st of November with the last and final match of the competition taking place on the 18th of December. All the spots for the tournament have now been filled with the last teams from Asia booking their spots last month in June. There were five spots allocated for Africa in the event with the qualifiers for the tournament talking place earlier this year. The five teams that will represent Africa are Ghana, Tunisia, Senegal, Morocco and Cameroon. No African team have ever made it past the quarter final of the tournament. Here is a look at the African teams in their respective groups. Each group consists of four teams.

Senegal is in Group A alongside, Qatar, Netherlands and Ecuador.

Tunisia has been put in Group D with France, Denmark and Australia.

Morocco is in Group F with Belgium, Canada and Croatia.

Cameroon is playing Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland in their group stage matches.

Ghana is playing their first round matches against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.