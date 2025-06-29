WITH just seven days remaining before the highly anticipated kick-off of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), Zambia’s Copper Queens are in high spirits and preparing intensely in Mohammédia, Morocco. Head coach Norah Häuptle is focused, optimistic, and determined as her squad gears up for their opening Group A clash against the host nation. In an interview with FAZ media in Morocco, Häuptle said Zambia was ready to hunt the Moroccans when the two sides lock horns in the WAFCON opener on July 5. “We know that Morocco are the runners-up from the last tournament, so we want to hunt them,” Häuptle said. “They have tactical and very good players. We are aware of that, and we...