MATERO Magic captain Chongo Chona says hosting the Road to BAL 2026 tournament in Lusaka is a dream come true and marks significant growth for Zambian basketball. Speaking ahead of the qualifiers, Chona said the opportunity to host the continental tournament has changed the narrative of the sport in the country. “First of all, as a team captain, there’s a lot of basketball hope in Zambia. Hosting this tournament is truly a dream come true, these are things you never expect to happen here,” Chona said. “It changes the narrative of basketball in the country. I believe we are now being recognized on the continental stage for FIBA Africa to give us this opportunity.” He said the team understands that...