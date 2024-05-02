Biological diversity is remarkably complex and defies easy categorization. Within the rigid framework of binary gender norms, some individuals are born into circumstances where their biological composition surpasses traditional classifications of male or female. In many traditional contexts, this complexity is often viewed negatively, associated with curses or witchcraft. However, as our understanding of human biology progresses, it becomes increasingly apparent that these variations are not abnormalities but rather essential elements of the diverse spectrum of human existence. Mphatso Sakala,35, is among those individuals who were born with sex characteristics that defy the typical definitions of male or female biological makeup. Raised in Lusaka, he is the eldest of seven siblings. Recollecting her upbringing, Mphatso fondly remembers how her parents...



