Could he be a one-hit wonder? Could he have picked a wrong and short-lived comic character? Or does he have more to offer than mimicking former head of state Edgar Lungu? Winston Ngosa, who performs under the stage name Idc Comedy, is a Zambian comedian popularly known as Mr President due to his main character of mimicking Edgar Lungu, the former head of state. The 30-year-old stand-up comedian, content creator, and actor from Mpika gained prominence in 2019 and 2020 due to his portrayal of the Lungu character, which was further accentuated by their physical resemblance, capturing the admiration of many citizens, including Lungu himself, who was president at the time. However, Lungu lost the presidency in the 2021 general...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.