This weekend edition wouldn’t be complete without talking about what many are calling the wedding of the year, or is it too early to crown it that? Who knows, someone might just raise the bar even higher. But for now, let’s focus on what just unfolded. If you’ve been scrolling through your feed and wondering why your timeline is flooded with wedding photos, let me catch you up. Jimmy and Kadi Karabassis hosted one of the most extravagant weddings Zambia has seen, headlined by none other than Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz. The private ceremony took place at the stunning Glynview Estate in New Kasama and drew a glittering guest list. Now, you might be asking, in this economy? Where most...