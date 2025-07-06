A 21-YEAR-OLD woman has found herself divorced after her husband cited her alcohol abuse and other issues as the breaking point in their marriage. Amon Mulolwa, 32, told the Matero Local Court that his wife, Janet Chipulu, once went out drinking and returned at 22:00 hours, leaving their children with the landlord. In her defence, Chipulu admitted to attending a Yo Maps show at Twalumba Resort without informing him, adding that she started drinking alcohol as a way to cope with her husband’s infidelity. Appearing before Magistrate Lewis Mumba, Mulolwa said his wife’s behaviour had drastically changed and that he recently discovered charms hidden in their home, which he believes she uses. “My name is Amon Mulolwa, I am 32....