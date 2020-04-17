COVID-19 cases rise to 52 in Zambia

MINISTER of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced that Zambia recorded 4 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

At a media briefing, Dr Chilufya said among the latest cases are a 10-year-old from Kabwe and a 19-year-old who was admitted at Chilenje hospital.

He said 20 people were currently in isolation while 30 had recovered and the death toll remained at 2.

Full story later.