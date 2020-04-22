Give citizens incentive to cushion COVID-19 effects, Kasune urges govt

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Give citizens incentive to cushion COVID-19 effects, Kasune urges govtBy Ulande Nkomesha on 22 Apr 2020
KEEMBE UPND member of parliament Princess Kasune says it is sad that government, through Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo, rushed to harass citizens who were not complying with the masking up directive without allowing a grace period.
Commenting on Lusambo’s decision to chase passengers without masks from public buses, Kasune said although the action to monitor the situation was justifiable, there was need for more sensitization to all parts of the country on the need to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“I think that when you protect life, you are protecting human rights. That is my take. It is a catch 22 situation because we cannot use human rights when you are putting other people in danger, that is infringing on human rights. However, I think that Honourable Lusambo should ensure that people are sensitized. I don’t think people can fail to put on chitenge material masks. What I do not agree with is that people have not been sensitized and then you take them out of mini-buses they have boarded or whatever transport. Whatever circumstance, given the vastness of this country…I can tell you right now, I am going to my constituency in the midst of all this to try and, not only donate some masks, but to also [sensitize them to] and go and make their own because you can do it even with your chitenges. But to go just from pronouncing suddenly and enforce in a way that may infringe on people’s well-being? I think that is where the challenge is,” Kasune said.
“My call to Bowman and the government of the day is to ensure that people are assisted. We are more of making pronouncements… are we seeing any relief in terms of tax payment in Zambia? No! Have we seen any donations that are given to trickle down to constituencies? Even to our policemen; to our nurses and professionals, even in the rural areas, the answer is no! Even as much of the activities are in Lusaka I think the little money that we have, the money that has been donated…even members of parliament they may not even come to wherever you are, Ministry of Health can slot times each MP can go and get little resources, whether they are sanitizers or soaps, you give them let them go out there and give.”
She said it was unfortunate that Lusambo had resorted to politicising the health crisis.
“I think we are politicking too much on this issue, that shouldn’t be the issue! That shouldn’t be the case. If Honourable Lusambo was to do this a week from now after you have put in proper dissemination of information through the radios, through local languages, through mobile vehicles going around in every part of Zambia. We have health officers, have we given them money? Have we empowered them with fuel to go around? These arms approach where you just go say something, where you are comfortable, you have the capacity, is not correct! The action itself of policing is okay, it is the timing. And have you put measures in place? Have you empowered the people? Have you helped the bus drivers to wear those masks? Have you given the grace period?” asked Kasune.
“So, in as much I am for the idea that at some point we have to enforce these measures of wearing masks, we can’t use brutal force; we can’t just…after enforcing and we expect these things to be enforced. The ordinary Zambians are the ones that are going to suffer; give them a grace period. We need to ensure that the message goes around, not everybody has a radio; not everyone has the money to do that.”
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Give citizens incentive to cushion COVID-19 effects, Kasune urges govt - 22 Apr 2020
- COVID-19 testing rate worrying – Kambwili - 22 Apr 2020
- UPND councilors ditching party because leadership is outdated -Tutwa - 21 Apr 2020
- Mabumba confident majority pupils will use e-learning because “Lungu has enhanced internet connectivity” - 21 Apr 2020
- Prime TV closure will make Zambia miss out on foreign aid – Saasa - 16 Apr 2020
-
Trending
- Police summon Bester over slapping incident (22,122 views)
- I take instructions from Lungu, I don’t report to Kampyongo - Bowman (13,396 views)
- 5 health workers test positive for COVID-19 (11,865 views)
- Former finance ministers’ letter to Lungu nonsensical – Chikwanda (10,622 views)
- There's a new world super-villain (COVID-19), it's time for nuclear disarmament (5,174 views)
- Give citizens incentive to cushion COVID-19 effects, Kasune urges govt
- COVID-19 testing rate worrying – Kambwili
- Excessive reliance on maize threatens food security – Mundubile
- Sumaili scoffs freemasons’ donation: It’s difficult to work with people who have secrets
- Zesco maintains 12 hour load shedding schedule
- Police summon Bester over slapping incident
- Coronavirus claims 19 year old, as Zambia records 4 new cases
- I don’t have to represent UPND in parliament but my people - Mulowa
- I take instructions from Lungu, I don’t report to Kampyongo - Bowman
- Former finance ministers’ letter to Lungu nonsensical – Chikwanda
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Give citizens incentive to cushion COVID-19 effects, Kasune urges govt
- COVID-19 testing rate worrying – Kambwili
- Excessive reliance on maize threatens food security – Mundubile
- Sumaili scoffs freemasons’ donation: It’s difficult to work with people who have secrets
- Zesco maintains 12 hour load shedding schedule
- Take fish farming seriously, Lungu urges Zambians
- We’re not trading Mopani with Chinese debt relief – Ng’andu
- GCF grants Zambia $2.1m for climate resilience
- Cops nab Lsk man, 32, for killing girlfriend, 16
- Chilenje doctor, 3 others test positive for COVID-19
- TIZ appoints new executive director
- Zambia’s COVID-19 cases surge to 70
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article