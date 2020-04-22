Lusambo’s conduct political asphyxiating mischief, pantomime – Mpombo

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Lusambo’s conduct political asphyxiating mischief, pantomime – MpomboBy Mirriam Chabala on 22 Apr 2020
FORMER Defense Minister George Mpombo has condemned Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo’s style of leadership, saying planting fear in the minds of people is not fighting the COVID-19 pandemic but a set back.
And Mpombo says it is baffling and mind boggling that the minister’s appointing authority has remained silent about this.
In an interview, Mpombo appreciated Lusambo’s zeal to fight covid-19 but encouraged him to do so within the confines of the law.
“It’s politically and morally unjustifiable for a government minister to behave in a manner of a loose political cannon and unleash an incredible pile of distractive political pandemonium and melodrama, all in the distorted view of fighting COVID-19. This conduct amounts to political asphyxiating mischief and pantomime. Planting fear in minds of the people is not fighting COVID-19 but a set back against the fight. What is baffling and mind boggling about this whole bunch of malarkey is the conspicuous silence of the appointing authority,” Mpombo said.
Mpombo observed that Lusambo’s conduct had capacity to bring anarchy in the country if left unchecked.
“The minister’s zeal to fight COVID-19 is appreciated but should be done within the confines of the law, his vow to side step and usurp the police in defiance of the law will open flood gates to anarchy in the nation. Zambia’s justice system is anchored on the principle of ‘Government of Laws and not Men’ which applies equally to all regardless of their positions or party affiliations and this what makes nations great. Recently, President Trump [of the United States of America] falsely claimed that he had total authority as US president over the coronavirus lock down but was quickly challenged by the constitution and he backpedaled because no one is above the law,” he said
“The government is legalizing an illegality by condoning the minister’s extraterrestrial political activities, Lusambo doesn’t have those powers. I myself served as Provincial Minister for Southern and Copperbelt Provinces, [and I can tell you that] no minister has power over state Police but his own platoon of messengers.”
Mpombo said ministers were supposed to bridge the gap between government and the people by building trust.
“The government can add the much needed impetus to the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic brouhaha encouraging ministers to be major stakeholders in the citizen-led community responses, including neighbourhood volunteer groups and neighbourhood associations, clergy, teachers or others helping to inform of the risks and needed steps. In short, ministers should serve as fulcrum of partnership between government and communities by deliberating, developing trust and humility,” said Mpombo.
About Mirriam Chabala
Mirriam covers current affairs and writes in-depth feature articles on social issues.
Email: mirriam [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Lusambo’s conduct political asphyxiating mischief, pantomime – Mpombo - 22 Apr 2020
- Excessive reliance on maize threatens food security – Mundubile - 22 Apr 2020
- Sumaili scoffs freemasons’ donation: It’s difficult to work with people who have secrets - 22 Apr 2020
- FPI hopes Siliya will reopen Prime TV - 21 Apr 2020
- Sometimes, Ethiopian Airlines comes to Zambia with 1 passenger – Kafwaya - 21 Apr 2020
-
Trending
- Police summon Bester over slapping incident (22,377 views)
- I take instructions from Lungu, I don’t report to Kampyongo - Bowman (13,445 views)
- 5 health workers test positive for COVID-19 (11,899 views)
- Former finance ministers’ letter to Lungu nonsensical – Chikwanda (10,725 views)
- There's a new world super-villain (COVID-19), it's time for nuclear disarmament (5,237 views)
- Lusambo’s conduct political asphyxiating mischief, pantomime – Mpombo
- Give citizens incentive to cushion COVID-19 effects, Kasune urges govt
- COVID-19 testing rate worrying – Kambwili
- Excessive reliance on maize threatens food security – Mundubile
- Sumaili scoffs freemasons’ donation: It’s difficult to work with people who have secrets
- Police summon Bester over slapping incident
- Coronavirus claims 19 year old, as Zambia records 4 new cases
- I don’t have to represent UPND in parliament but my people - Mulowa
- I take instructions from Lungu, I don’t report to Kampyongo - Bowman
- Former finance ministers’ letter to Lungu nonsensical – Chikwanda
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Lusambo’s conduct political asphyxiating mischief, pantomime – Mpombo
- Give citizens incentive to cushion COVID-19 effects, Kasune urges govt
- COVID-19 testing rate worrying – Kambwili
- Excessive reliance on maize threatens food security – Mundubile
- Sumaili scoffs freemasons’ donation: It’s difficult to work with people who have secrets
- Zesco maintains 12 hour load shedding schedule
- Take fish farming seriously, Lungu urges Zambians
- We’re not trading Mopani with Chinese debt relief – Ng’andu
- GCF grants Zambia $2.1m for climate resilience
- Cops nab Lsk man, 32, for killing girlfriend, 16
- Chilenje doctor, 3 others test positive for COVID-19
- TIZ appoints new executive director
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article