Menu
- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Chingola records 2 COVID-19 casesBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 23 Apr 2020
HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says a Chingola couple that recently travelled to Dar-es-Salaam via Nakonde has tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the countrywide total to 76.
At a briefing today, Dr Chilufya said this brings the total number of COVID-19 on the Copperbelt to four.
Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya said two individuals had been discharged after recovering.
Full story later.
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Chingola records 2 COVID-19 cases - 23 Apr 2020
- Prime TV loses application for conservatory order to quash govt’s cessation of business - 23 Apr 2020
- Chilenje doctor, 3 others test positive for COVID-19 - 23 Apr 2020
- PSZ demands apology from Chilufya over “lunatics” remarks - 22 Apr 2020
- Cops nab Lsk man, 32, for killing girlfriend, 16 - 22 Apr 2020
-
Trending
- Police summon Bester over slapping incident (19,187 views)
- Former finance ministers’ letter to Lungu nonsensical – Chikwanda (10,292 views)
- PSZ demands apology from Chilufya over "lunatics" remarks (8,909 views)
- Chilenje doctor, 3 others test positive for COVID-19 (8,739 views)
- Zambia's COVID-19 cases surge to 70 (7,769 views)
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Zambia faces difficult choice on ongoing projects – Kanyama
- Magande questions Lungu’s logic in ferrying Siavonga residents to view fish at State House
- Lungu drives around privately to see what’s going on – Chitotela
- Chingola records 2 COVID-19 cases
- Mines in a desperate situation – Chamber
- Sumaili’s remarks against Freemasons’ personal – Changala
- FAZ says halted elections can be conducted
- Number of health staff contracting Coronavirus is worrying – ZMA
- TIZ fears COVID-19 funds might be abused without careful monitoring
- Zambia faces difficult policy choices to manage COVID-19 and debt – IMF
- We have to unlock certain sectors of the economy – Lungu
- Prime TV loses application for conservatory order to quash govt’s cessation of business
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article