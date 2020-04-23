Chingola records 2 COVID-19 cases

HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says a Chingola couple that recently travelled to Dar-es-Salaam via Nakonde has tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the countrywide total to 76.

At a briefing today, Dr Chilufya said this brings the total number of COVID-19 on the Copperbelt to four.

Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya said two individuals had been discharged after recovering.

Full story later.