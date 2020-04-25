Churches resist Lungu’s reopening order

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Churches resist Lungu’s reopening orderBy Ulande Nkomesha on 25 Apr 2020
SEVERAL churches have issued notices to their congregants stating that they will not reopen just yet, despite President Edgar Lungu’s directive yesterday.
Noting the resistance, Minister of Religious Affairs Reverend Godfridah Sumaili has issued a statement via PF propaganda Facebook page, Smart Eagles, saying churches will receive further guidelines on how to protect their members by midday today.
Addressing the nation for the third time since COVID-19 was detected in Zambia, President Lungu announced that Zambia had recorded eight new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, four of which were health workers.
President Lungu, however, decided to reopen churches with a condition that they adhered to prevention measures like social distancing and wearing of masks.
“Based on the lessons and experiences learnt from the last one month where we have generally done well with containing the COVID-19 pandemic, we now know that we need to be cautious in reopening the key areas of our economy subject to public health regulations, guidelines and certification.We are still determining the extent of the disease through escalated testing and screening to assess when we shall reopen our economy fully,” said President Lungu.
“However, I have decided that some activities such as the following may continue being undertaken normally subject to adhering to public health regulations, guidelines and certifications: Places of worship may congregate while observing social distancing, mandatory face masks and sanitizing and hand washing guidelines; sporting activities such as golf and tennis, which do not involve physical contact between players where the sport is played in non-crowded space, can begin to be played but bars in those premises will remain closed; barbershops and salons may continue to operate with strict adherence and observing social distancing and regular sanitizing and hand washing.”
But some churches, led by the Catholic Church, have resisted the reopening order.
Archbishop of Lusaka Alick Banda issued a notice saying public celebrations would not resume until further guidance was issued by the ministry.
Northmead Assembly of God executive board secretary elder Gibstar Makangila also issued a notice, saying the church would continue holding online services.
“We welcome and appreciate the resumption of these services, as announced by the Republican President H.E Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, we are proceeding cautiously with necessary preparations to ensure a healthy and safe environment that takes into account the prescribed public health regulations currently subsisting. We will advise the date of reopening in due course,” stated elder Makangila.
Meanwhile, the Seventh Day Adventist Church also issued a notice that there would be no services today.
Noting the resistance, Rev Sumaili said clarity on how to protect congregants would be issued today.
“Following the pronouncement by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu to allow Churches to worship normally subject to strict observance of the measures put in place by the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs will, in greater detail, give clarity by outlining what is expected of the Churches in ensuring protection of Congregants and the prevention of human to human transmission,” Smart Eagles reported.
“This will be done in Consultation with the Ministry of Health, the Church Mother Bodies and other Religions Organizations. In this regard, guidelines will be ready by mid day tomorrow, Saturday, 25th April, 2020. We profusely thank His Excellency the President for His wise leadership and for the respect and confidence he has in the Spiritual Leadership of this country.”
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Churches resist Lungu’s reopening order - 25 Apr 2020
- COVID-19 cases hit 84, as Lungu reopens churches - 24 Apr 2020
- ECZ sets June 9 for 3 ward by elections - 24 Apr 2020
- Lungu drives around privately to see what’s going on – Chitotela - 23 Apr 2020
- Number of health staff contracting Coronavirus is worrying – ZMA - 23 Apr 2020
-
Trending
- COVID-19 cases hit 84, as Lungu reopens churches (19,900 views)
- Lungu drives around privately to see what's going on - Chitotela (11,005 views)
- How Chikwanda borrowed over US$9 billion for Zambia (7,579 views)
- I can't entertain your appeal, your license had expired, Dora tells Prime TV (4,176 views)
- We have to unlock certain sectors of the economy – Lungu (4,112 views)
- Churches resist Lungu’s reopening order
- Mealie meal will hit K500 if PF survives 2021 – Kalaba
- Giving stimulus packages to all may affect govt revenue – Ng’andu
- Kambwili offers lawyers to those who’ve suffered losses from Bowman’s harassment
- Zambia’s debt rapidly accumulated under Chikwanda – Kalala
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Churches resist Lungu’s reopening order
- Mealie meal will hit K500 if PF survives 2021 – Kalaba
- Giving stimulus packages to all may affect govt revenue – Ng’andu
- Kambwili offers lawyers to those who’ve suffered losses from Bowman’s harassment
- Zambia’s debt rapidly accumulated under Chikwanda – Kalala
- COVID-19 cases hit 84, as Lungu reopens churches
- I have baptism certificate in UPND – Kang’ombe
- DMMU bemoans desperate situation in drought-hit Luapula, Northern provinces
- Conduct village banking via Mobile Money to stop COVID-19 spread – FSDZ
- Patrick Mwanawasa denies committing adultery with Lsk businessman’s wife
- Wear face masks every time you’re out, HPCZ urges public
- ECZ sets June 9 for 3 ward by elections
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article