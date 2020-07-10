CHOMA Central UPND member of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa on Friday refused to apologize for calling Vice-President Inonge Wina “shallow and shameful”, saying telling him to do was like asking him to stop breathing. On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, Lands Minister Jean Kapata had risen on a point of order and alleged that Mweetwa attacked the Vice-President when he featured on Diamond TV’s Costa programme. In her point of order, Kapata alleged that Mweetwa attacked Vice-President Wina regarding a statement she made on the floor of the House by describing her...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.