UNZA Vice chancellor Luke Mumba addresses students at the Monk Square on the ongoing go slow on February 27, 2020 Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UNIVERSITY of Zambia (UNZA) Vice Chancellor Professor Luke Mumba has warned employees against airing their grievances in public media, stressing that failure to comply would result in disciplinary action. In a letter dated 8th July, 2020, Prof Mumba said the university had provided adequate frameworks through which employees could air their concerns. “University Management has observed with great concern the tendency by university employees to air their concerns or grievances in the public media. The University of Zambia is a public university established under the Higher Act 4 of 2013....