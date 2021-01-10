PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has terminated Dr Chitalu Chilufya‘s contract with immediate effect, replacing him with Bwana Mkubwa member of parliament Jonas Chanda. And Transparency International – Zambia says although a welcome move, firing Dr Chilufya should not be the end of action, as the Honeybee scandal has many layers. Meanwhile, President Lungu has appointed nominated member of parliament Raphael Nakachinda as Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection. This is according to a statement by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe, Sunday. In...



