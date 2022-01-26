Anti-Corruption Commission public relations manager Timothy Moono during an interview with News Diggers! at his office in Lusaka on December 14, 2017 - Picture By Tenson Mkhala

ANTI Corruption Commission chief corporate affairs officer Timothy Moono says it is sad that as a country, we tolerate corruption by enjoying and glorifying those who steal from the public. And Moono has vowed that the commission will not allow looters to go scot free. And ActionAid Zambia country director Nalucha Ziba says Zambia’s current CPI score indicates that no significant gains were made in the fight against corruption in 2021. Commenting on Zambia’s 2021 Corruption Perception Index score which stood at 33 during a plenary session, Tuesday, Moono said…...