MINISTRY of Youth, Sports and Arts Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe says government will call for fresh applications to identify new beneficiaries for the Higer Buses Youth Empowerment Scheme. On March 1, 2016, the ministry of youth, sport and child development entered into a purchase agreement with the Public and Private Bus Drivers Association of Zambia (PPBDAZ) and Higer Bus Zambia Limited for the purchase of 25 buses at a cost of K55,000,000. However, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) heard that some of the beneficiaries of the Higer Buses Youth Empowerment…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.