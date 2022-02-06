A citizen casts her vote during the Kabwata Parliamentary by – election in Lusaka on February 3, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE CHRISTIAN Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG) says it is concerned with three incidents of violence which involved UPND as perpetrators while PF were victims in two incidents, in the recently held Kabwata by-election. And the CCMG says at least one individual voted without the requisite documents (NRC). In a joint statement, the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ); Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ); Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflections (JCTR); and Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) roundly said the the electoral environment being generally calm and peaceful. “The objective of…...