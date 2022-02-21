UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says President Hakainde Hichilema needs to travel constantly because he has to keep reassuring the international community that Zambia is back on its knees. And Mweetwa says UPND officials will keep referring to the mess which the PF left for as long as the challenges being experienced now can be traced back to the former ruling party. In an interview, Mweetwa said it was inaccurate to say President Hichilema had become a tourist, arguing that it was these trips which were helping to build Zambia’s image…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.