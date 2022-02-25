Former Ministry of Health permanent secretary in charge of administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo when she appeared before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee at Parliament building on January 6, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Permanent Secretary for Administration Dr Kakulubelwa Mulalelo has justified granting Higer Bus Zambia Limited a K126 million contract to supply face masks, arguing that even though face masks are medical supplies, anyone dealing in trading of goods can deliver them. But Dr Mulalelo’s successor, Dr George Magwende, says there is no justification for such an anomaly as you cannot justify making a netballer play cricket. The latest auditor general’s report revealed that the Ministry of Health signed contracts with 12 companies, including Falcon Industries Limited, Higer Bus Zambia, Calvery…...