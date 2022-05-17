THE Auditor General’s office has disclosed that a comprehensive audit is underway regarding the procurement and construction of the FTJ University in Mansa. In a statement, Tuesday, Auditor General’s Office Head of Public Relations Ellen Chikale revealed that an audit was also being conducted on the Lusaka City Decongestion Project; construction of Petauke General Hospital, Lusaka Specialised Hospital; Cancer Treatment Centres Project; Smart Zambia Phase II (Zambia Communication Towers project); Solar milling plants; and procurement of the chancery in Ankara, Turkey, among others. She stated that the nation would be…...

