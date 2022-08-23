THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested former director of the forestry department Ignatius Makumba for corrupt practices involving the exportation of Mukula logs worth over K10 million. And the commission has arrested ACK General Dealers proprietor Ackson Tembo, ZNS director of operations Colonel Maliwa Muwanei and Bruce Aongola for attempting to export 39 containers of Mukula without necessary permits and licences. In a statement, Tuesday, ACC public relations manager Timothy Moono said Makumba allegedly abused the authority of his office when he arbitrarily resolved to regularise an attempted illegal export of Mukula to China, which was being transported by Tembo. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Ignatius Makumba former director of the forestry department for corrupt practices involving exportation of Mukula…...



